Things are becoming clear for Vandals

Aug. 15—MOSCOW — The Idaho football team wrapped up Saturday's scrimmage at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome by placing sophomore offensive lineman Charlie Vliem on scholarship.

The Duvall, Wash., native was awarded the Battle Ax following Saturday's festivities, followed by the news of him being placed on scholarship.

"He's earned it," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "We're going to play the best guys, whether they're walk-ons or on scholarships."

Vliem is the leading candidate for the starting right tackle spot, having a slight edge over redshirt freshman Jack Foster.

The 6-foot-8, 285-pounder has gained 20 pounds this offseason and looks like a natural anchor on the right side of the Vandals' offensive line.

"He's worked hard this offseason to make huge strides in the weight room," Eck said. "He was not a really good player when he got here. Credit goes to coach Booth and coach Heim for developing him physically and as a player."

Idaho ran 73 plays throughout Saturday's scrimmage, with the offensive starters seeing limited action.

The first series from the starters was textbook. Idaho lulled the defense to sleep and capped the 12-play drive with a trick play for a touchdown.

Preseason All-Big Sky receiver Hayden Hatten threw a touchdown pass to all-conference quarterback Gevani McCoy.

The play was set up like a receiver screen, with Hatten getting the ball behind the line of scrimmage. But instead of looking upfield, the All-American elected to pass. He got rid of it to McCoy across the field, who had a barrage of Vandals escort him into the end zone.

"We like to mix those in," Eck said. "Coach (Luke Schleusner) and I have a secret book that we've put together for many years, and it was nice to see some of those executed well."

Here's how the rest of Saturday's festivities panned out:

Stingy bunch

The Idaho secondary picked off quarterbacks Jack Layne and Jack Wagner three times.

Preseason All-Big Sky defensive back Marcus Harris had the highlight play when he snatched away a Layne pass one-handed in the end zone.

"It kind of was a shock," Hatten said. "I was one-on-one with Hayden Hatten, the best receiver in the FCS, so the ball is going to come to you a lot in those situations, so you're going down there to make a play."

The other two interceptions came from junior Kyrin Beachem and freshman Hayden John. Both Beachem and John had impressive showings during the scrimmage, with Beachem having a highlight reel hit on redshirt sophomore Jalen Grable for no gain.

John highlights a deep freshman class that will find a way to contribute, especially on defense. He had the interception along with a tackle for a loss.

"A lot of freshmen come in timid and stuff," Harris said. "But not the freshmen we got here. They're all aggressive and want to play. They all have a chip on their shoulder and (are) trying to prove they can play with the big dogs."

Youth at linebacker

The linebacker position has several freshmen who will see some playing time in 2023.

Xe'ree Alexander, Dylan Layne, Syrr Barnes and Jaxton Eck all had solid showings during the scrimmage, with Layne playing with the starters.

"I think he's the leading candidate," Jason Eck said. "He's very savvy and smart. He's a student of the game, watches a ton of film and is in the right position a lot of times."

While Layne got the start, he didn't do much to separate himself from Barnes or Alexander, who are also vying for playing time at outside linebacker.

"That's probably what I'm most impressed by," Eck said. "We have a lot of young guys that can come in and help us this year."

With how deep the Vandals are at the linebacker position, it'll give them an opportunity to rotate players, which is the plan, according to Eck.

An eye-catching battle

An interesting battle that Eck and company had eyes on during Saturday's scrimmage was between freshman Carlos Matheney and graduate student George Robinson at running back.

Sophomore Anthony Woods has solidified himself as Idaho's starter and Nick Romano is the Vandals' No. 2 back with receiving upside.

The pair of runners were competing for the third running back spot, which, according to Eck, will still receive some reps.

Both players received similar reps, with neither having a distinct edge. But Matheney does have special teams upside.

The third running back's role is typically reserved for short-yardage or goal line-type runners. But Eck expects Woods to receive more goal line and short-yardage work this year.

The clear starter

Redshirt sophomore Jake Cox is one of the most improved players on the Idaho football team. Cox was a traditional hand-in-the-dirt tight end last year — nothing too fancy.

On Saturday, the Vandals let loose and demonstrated just how much more dynamic Cox has become. The El Paso, Texas, native was lining up in the slot, out wide and coming in motion. His highlight play was a touchdown reception during the red zone period.

Cox made the catch off a drag route and had absolutely no one in front of him as he trotted in for six points.

"I'm really proud of him," Eck said. "He's one of the most improved guys on our team from when we first got here. He's really taking it seriously, and he's improved mentally and physically. He's the most complete tight end we have."

The second tight end spot is still up for grabs, but redshirt sophomore Alex Moore is back in the starting rotation after tearing his ACL last season.

TJ Ivy Jr., a transfer from Coastal Carolina, also showed some flashes during his time with the starters.

Other notes

The pass rush was hard to judge, with the quarterbacks being untouchable. But there was one clear sack, which came from Keyshawn James-Newby.

The defense did a solid job stopping the run, which was a welcome sight after last season's woes.

Against the pass, the three turnovers were nice, but Idaho also got hit with several pass interference calls.

"This is the first day that we've had the officials up here," Eck said. "We had a couple of penalties, and there were probably a few things that they didn't call that they should've called."

The Vandals' receiver room is already dealing with its share of injuries, going through the scrimmage without redshirt junior Michael Graves and redshirt freshman Jordan Dwyer.

Freshman Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar received extended playing time in their absence and made the most of it. He had a couple of catches and is sneaking his way up the depth chart.

"A couple of guys are hurt right now," Eck said. "I think if those guys continue to be nicked up, he can play a factor."

