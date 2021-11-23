It’s the Holiday season and we all have plenty to be thankful for even if the football season is not going as well as we thought it was just a few weeks ago.

Growing up with family in Alabama, I always remember eating Thanksgiving dinner across from Alabama fans talking smack about the upcoming game.

My grandfather and other family members would call it as they saw it and him being a former college quarterback, he knew more than all of us.

The Iron Bowl is the best game in college football. That’s the first item on this list.

Let’s jump into some things Auburn fans should be thankful for this Holiday season.

The Iron Bowl

We get to play in the biggest rivalry in football every single year. Regardless of how it goes, It’s great that we are the focus of the college football world every year during the holiday season.

Bruce Pearl

This one is a no-brainer. Auburn fans got lucky with Bruce Pearl. He loves the community, he loves Auburn, and he’s turned Auburn basketball into a contender every single year.

Tradition

From Tiger Walk to eagles flying during the pregame, to rolling trees and a corner after a win, Auburn fans get to do some pretty cool things around their team. Let’s don’t take that for granted.

Cam Newton

Auburn is home to the greatest college football player ever, Cam Newton. He did everything he could possibly do in a year and became the first pick in the NFL draft. He’s got a statue and he comes back to campus regularly even though folks love to say that he just “used” Auburn.

Bo Jackson

Possibly the greatest athlete to ever live, Bo Jackson loves Auburn and he gives back as much as he can.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is one of the loudest voices in sports media, and he’s an Auburn man. He’s a loud voice for Auburn all year round.

The Auburn Family

It’s cliche and other fanbases mock it, but no matter where you are if you see someone sporting an Auburn logo, they’re family.

