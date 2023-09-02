'Do your thing': Elite Washington athlete among the state's best in football and lacrosse

Washington's Kainon McQueary, left, tries to escape Kankakee's Zyon Turner in their second half of their Week 2 football game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Babcook Field has been the proving ground for Kainon McQueary’s success.

The Washington senior has emerged as one of the Peoria area’s top running backs, while also getting significant time on defense. He’s shown a unique ability to not only take hits but hand out punishing ones in the process.

“His body was just beat up after the first game,” Washington coach Darrell Crouch said after his team’s 7-3 loss to Kankakee on Friday night of Week 2. “I just can’t imagine tonight.

“He keeps answering the bell and plays hard.”

Two-sport star: Football and lacrosse

But not just in football.

Lacrosse, which McQueary also plays on the artificial turf at Washington, might be the 5-foot-8, 175-pounder’s best sport. He was named honorable mention all-state this past spring, the first player in program history to garner that honor.

This came after he was named the 2023 South Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year. McQueary tallied an Illinois-best 100 goals and finished with 130 points, another stat that was the state’s best.

“It’s two different sports," McQueary said, "but at the same time, you got to be a leader in both. You got to show out. You got to do your thing.”

Coming up clutch is starting to become his forte. Last week in a 33-27 win over Maple Park Kaneland, he capped an 80-yard, game-winning drive with a touchdown. He rushed for 235 yards on 25 rushes with three TDs in the win.

That performance comes off the heels of his junior year where he really arrived on the scene, rushing for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs, while averaging 8.3 yards a carry.

“(Our team) was all juniors last year,” McQueary said. “We all had to step up. Take a big role. … We all jumped in headfirst and pretty much all we had to do was go up from there.”

As for the future, McQueary isn’t ready to commit to play either football or lacrosse. He is weighing his options on one or the other or even both. Plus, his plans include playing his senior season in both sports, seeing what can happen then making his final decision.

“Nothing that’s really crazy caught my eye,” the all-Mid-Illini Conference first-teamer said, “but still, there’s still things out there for me, available for me. I haven’t really decided.

“… It’s still all up in the air right now.”

How Kankakee and Washington played out

What was more than decisive was the defensive struggle between Class 6A fourth-ranked Kankakee (2-0) and No. 7 Washington, which finished with 136 total yards (107 rushing yards, 29 passing). Neither team could get its offense going, combing for 153 total first-half yards and nine punts.

The second half wasn’t much better as all 10 points were scored in a 15-second span.

Devon Miller kicked a 19-yard field to put Washington ahead 3-0 at the 7:48 mark of the third quarter. That lead didn’t last long as Kankakee's Tony Phillips took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the house and 7:33 stood left on the clock.

Washington gave up 203 total yards (167 rushing, 36 passing) and forced five punts and three turnovers on downs.

“I don’t think there’s anything else we could do,” said McQueary, who finished 81 yards on 18 carries. “Our defense is lights out.”

Kankakee senior running back Jakell Hill ran for 78 yards on seven carries.

