Brighton players celebrate

Jack Hinshelwood said the post-match scenes after Brighton's Europa League win were "a thing you dream about your whole life".

At 18 years and 233 days, Hinshelwood became the youngest English player to start a Europa League match since Jude Bellingham in February 2022 for Borussia Dortmund against Rangers.

Reflecting on the game, he told BBC Radio Sussex: "First and foremost it was tough out there and it wasn’t our prettiest performance, but the boys dug really deep and we showed another side to us.

"It's the first clean sheet in a while and we haven’t had many of them. I’m just delighted to get the win and hopefully we can top the group next game."

On what was said at half-time by Roberto De Zerbi, he added: "He said not to panic. We weathered their storm really well and knew the game would open up as it went on. He said to keep playing, keep believing and we did that.

"Playing at left-back is not my favourite position but if the gaffer wants me to play there and the team need me to do a job I am more than happy step in there."

Albion players enjoyed celebrating in front of their fans after the full-time whistle after booking their spot in the knockout rounds.

"It’s exciting. You saw the fans out there, they are buzzing, we’re buzzing and we’re so excited to keep it going and look to the next game to try and top the group," said Hinshelwood.

"It's cliché, but it’s a thing you dream about your whole life, going over to that end. They made some atmosphere in here. They were pushing us out there. They understand it wasn’t our best performance but they are happy we got the job done."