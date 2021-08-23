Thin at linebacker, Raiders work out veteran LB Mark Barron

The Raiders have been losing linebackers left, right, and center of late. The skeleton crew remaining is in need of some reinforcements. Most have been hoping it would lead to the team signing KJ Wright — who was in for a workout recently — but that remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Raiders are doing their due diligence.

Monday the team hosted veteran LB Mark Barron for a workout.

The 31-year-old spent last season in Denver but didn’t play a game for the Broncos. After spending the first part of the season on IR, he was ultimately waived without playing a game.

The seventh overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bucs and Rams. He then played 15 games with the Steelers in 2019, starting nine.

As for the Raiders injuries, the list of those not injured might be smaller.

Nicholas Morrow went down with a foot injury last week in scrimmages with the Rams — an injury Jon Gruden said was concerning. Nick Kwiatkoski was already out injured, and then Darron Lee missed the game on Saturday with injury. Then in the game, Javin White was lost to a serious knee injury.

Kwiatkoski is expected to return soon and White was fighting to make the roster. It’s really the Morrow injury that makes finding a replacement a priority at this moment.

