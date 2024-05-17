Thilo Kehrer goes on with AS Monaco!

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the club has activated the buy option for Thilo Kehrer. The 27 years old German international centre-back, who arrived in January from West Ham United (Premier League) has signed a 4-season deal and is now linked to les Rouge & Blanc until June 2028.

Thilo Kehrer arrived on loan during the winter transfer window and has quickly adapted to Monaco squad, contributing to the qualification in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Five clean sheets in 14 games

With 14 games played, including a run of 8 games without defeat and clean sheets against Paris (0-0), Rennes (1-0) and Lille (1-0), the international defender – 27 caps for Germany – played a full part in the race for the podium, finishing second in Ligue 1 and qualifying directly for the Champions League.

Familiar with European competitions

The Tübingen native is familiar with European competitions, having won the Conference League with West Ham last season and played in the Champions League final with Paris in 2020. A rich experience that Thilo will be able to continue to put to good use for the red and white team. Daghe Thilo !

Thilo Kehrer

Thilo Kehrer : “I’m very happy and proud to continue my adventure with AS Monaco. When I arrived in January, I was very well welcomed by my teammates and the staff, the club employees and the supporters. We’ve already had a lot of positive moments, like this second place, which guarantees a place in next season’s Champions League, and I hope to have many more with this jersey!”

