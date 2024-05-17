Thilo Kehrer: “I am very happy to continue with AS Monaco!”

Having made 17 appearances with the Rouge et Blanc this season, the German central defender spoke before the final match of the year at the Stade Louis-II, with the reception of Nantes on Sunday evening (9 p.m.).

He quickly became a key player in the Monegasque squad. An important player in the Club’s direct qualification for the next Champions League, Thilo Kehrer, who has made 14 starts in Ligue 1, spoke with the media this Friday. 48 hours before the Nantes visit the Principality (Sunday, 9 p.m.) in the final match of the season, our number 5 reiterated the desire to finish well at home. 🎥

I am very happy to announce that we have decided to continue the adventure together with AS Monaco. So I'll be here next season, and I'm very happy about that

Thilo KehrerAbout being signed permanently

On his future

Did I say that I would take stock at the end of the season? It’s in three days, right (smile)? More seriously, I am very happy to announce that we have decided to continue the adventure together with AS Monaco. So I’ll be here next season, and I’m very happy about that! It was a matter of details, but it’s now official. The purchase option has been exercise and I have signed through 2028.

A look at his season

I had already said that it was important for me to find a style of play, but also a favorable environment, in which I could express my qualities. I also benefit in the team’s philosophy. When I arrived, there was certainly a time of adaptation, to familiarize myself with the way of playing and getting back into rhythm. But once I was able to recover my level, I think my performance was pretty good.

A return to the Champions League

It’s wonderful ! When you are a young player, you obviously dream of playing in this competition. We are therefore all very satisfied to have achieved our major objective, even if we want to finish the season well against Nantes. But everyone is already planning for this season with the Champions League.

I think there is necessarily the experience of past mistakes, but above all I felt a strong motivation coming from within the team! We said to each other: “This time, we want to close the deal!”

Thilo KehrerOn what has changed to seal the Champions League place

It’s a source of pride to bring AS Monaco back to its place! Some veterans have told me about the disappointments they experienced in the playoffs in previous years, so returning to this prestigious competition is extraordinary. This is a great accomplishment!

𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 🇪🇺🔙

@ChampionsLeague, HERE WE COME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tcIr0v5eA5 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

Past experience

What has changed ? I think there is necessarily the experience of past mistakes, but above all I felt a strong motivation coming from within the team! We said to each other: “This time, we want to close the deal!” The players who arrived this season have mostly already played in the Champions League, so it’s a combination of things that allowed us to secure this place in it.

A sense of relief since Montpellier

We feel that the state of mind is very positive, because we reached our objective for the season before the last match. It’s a kind of relief. We want to play the last match seriously, to win it. I think there is a small event planned with the staff, management and families afterwards.

These are details which mean that we have improved in consistency since my arrival. All teams concede goals, but to change the dynamic, the trigger must come from the entire team. It’s important to attack and defend together

Thilo KehrerOn the team becoming consistent defensively

A state of mind? Yesterday training started with relief, but at the end of the session, in the game reduced to two teams, there was very strong competition. That’s what I like about this team, we can laugh, have fun, but when we have to be competitive, we are! This is one of the strengths of this team.

On the final sprint

These are details which mean that we have improved in consistency since my arrival. All teams concede goals, but to change the dynamic, the trigger must come from the entire team. It’s important to attack and defend together.

It’s not just a matter of tactics. In such a pivotal period of the season, this change of gear was felt in each of us, even among the players who were not starters.

It wasn’t really a big surprise for me not to make the squad, because there are other players ahead of me this season. This is something that I accept, even if I would have liked to have the possibility of playing at Euro 2024, especially since it takes place in Germany. But that won’t follow me for long, because I’m very happy here in Monaco, where there are some great goals to get after.

There is really a strong union in this squad, and above all a desire to progress and even to write a new page in the history of AS Monaco! We all share this desire, so it definitely plays a role in the team’s state of min

Then, it is obviously a goal to regain my place in the national team. Last September, I wasn’t in the selection for the first time in a long time, and I told myself that I was going to do my best to get back there. So I give everything on the pitch, even if the decision does not belong to me.

The mood in the squad

There is really a strong union in this squad, and above all a desire to progress and even to write a new page in the history of AS Monaco! We all share this desire, so it definitely plays a role in the team’s state of mind. I think we have a lot of potential here, I don’t know if people realize that! But I have the feeling that we can really achieve great things.

His relationship with Wilfried Singo

I think there is naturally a good understanding with Wil’, because he is an intelligent player who reads the game well. When I see him, I can sense that he played in Italy, in the way he moves, to anticipate. It’s impressive, because he’s still young. These are things I know, because I have friends who played in Italy. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses on the pitch.

His acrobatic celebration? Did he do it in Montpellier? No, he was tired I think (smile). He is something that is his personality ! He expresses himself on the pitch, it’s beautiful and that’s also why we play football. In modern football, there are players who have signature gestures, and he is one of them (smile).