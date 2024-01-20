Thigpen joins All-American football game

Jan. 19—Godley Wildcat football standout Landon Thigpen played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Thigpen played as a running back for the West team, which won the game 35-28. The team was coached by Seneca Wallace, a National Football League veteran who played quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks from 2003-09, the Cleveland Browns from 2010-11 and the Green Bay Packers in 2013.

Blue-Grey Football was established in 1989 to help prep prospects from all over the country receive national exposure and increase their chances to secure college scholarships. The program continues to grow as the annual All-American Bowls have become must-see events with college coaches from all over the country interested in the results.