Thierry Henry quits social media, citing 'mental torture' from 'toxic' racism and bullying

Thierry Henry has become the highest profile footballer to quit social media, citing anonymous accounts that troll - EZEQUIEL BECERRA /AFP

Thierry Henry has become the most high profile sporting figure to quit social media in disgust at inaction against online racism and bullying.

The former Arsenal striker explained in a statement that the "sheer volume" of abuse is resulting in "mental torture" that is "too toxic to ignore". He aims particular anger at Facebook and Twitter taking an apparently tougher stance on copyright infringements than they do on the proliferation trolling.

Henry's pledge to shut down his social media channels from Saturday come a month after English football's governing bodies united in attacking Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey for failing to show "basic human decency" in tackling abuse against players.

Facebook said in response that it was "part of the working group convened by Kick it Out and will continue to work alongside all the industry bodies, the police and the Government to help tackle racism both on and offline”.

However, Henry, who was most recently manager of Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact, is demanding more "accountability".

From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright.... pic.twitter.com/gXSObqo4xg — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 26, 2021

"From tomorrow morning, I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright," he wrote. "The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore. There HAS to be some accountability. It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous. Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I’m hoping this happens soon."

Countless players have continued to be abused in recent weeks since the Premier League, Football League and FA joined forces during emergency talks to call out inaction. Edleen John, the FA’s equality and diversity director, has suggested she wonders how social media companies were able to sleep at night. Jude Bellingham -the 17-year-old who played for England against San Marino on Thursday - had recently highlighted racist abuse he had received on Instagram after Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Cologne. Patrick van Aanholt, Kemar Roofe, Rhian Brewster and Willian have all been subjected to attacks since English football's main power brokers called on Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder, and Twitter chief executive Dorsey to improve verification processes and to introduce new filters against racist abuse.

That letter had been issued after a previous spike in attacks, with Manchester United players Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James among those targeted.

The letter, also signed by the head of English refereeing after Mike Dean received death threats, describes "debasing, often threatening and illegal" language.

Twitter has previously said "there is no room for racist abuse on Twitter and we are resolute in our commitment to ensure the football conversation on our service is safe for fans, players and everyone involved in the game."