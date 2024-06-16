Thierry Henry praises Arsenal man ahead of Copa America

Thierry Henry has praised Gabriel Martinelli ahead of Copa America, as the winger prepares for his second major tournament with Brazil.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil controls the ball against Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

With Euro 2024 already underway, the world is still waiting for the other major international football tournament this summer – Copa America, which kicks off on June 20th.

Brazil will be taking part in the event, with Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes both called up.

In a Premier League preview for the tournament, Gunners legend Thierry Henry had plenty of praise for Martinelli.

“You can play low with him, on the counter, you can go and press with him,” Henry said. “I think the way he did improve is amazing.

“People love him at Arsenal because he gives 100 [percent] every single game.”

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (R) celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 4, 2024. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Martinelli was involved in both of Brazil’s pre-tournament friendlies over the last week, starting and scoring against Mexico before making a cameo appearance from the bench against the USA.

The Arsenal winger also scored in his last international appearances with Brazil in November, netting his country’s only goal from their two games that month. Though he then missed the March break through injury.

It’s debatable whether Martinelli is likely to start at Copa America. Vinicius Jr. started up front against the USA, which seemingly removes one rival, but then there’s Rodrygo to compete with as well. An initial bench role seems more likely.

As for Gabriel Magalhaes, the defender didn’t start either pre-tournament friendly, so he’s definitely looking at a backup role right now. His recent injury troubles may be playing a part there.

Arsenal’s Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes addresses a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match against FC Porto at the Dragao stadium in Porto on February 20, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil face Costa Rica (June 24th), Paraguay (June 28th), and Colombia (July 2nd) in the group stages, with two teams progressing to the knockout rounds from each group.

A potential quarter-final would take place on July 6th, followed by a semi-final on July 10th, and either a third-place play-off or final on July 13th or 14th.