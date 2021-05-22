Thielen and Jefferson 2 of NFL’s top-10 pass catchers in 2021

The Vikings, based on catch percentage, have two of the best pass catchers in the NFL.

Next Gen Stats put together a list using catch rate (which is the percentage of targets caught) and expected catch rate (average completion probability when targeted), to determine the top 10 pass catchers in 2020.

Coming in at No. 7 was rookie Justin Jefferson, who had a catch rate of 70.4% and an expected catch rate of 61.3%.

At No. 6 was Jefferson’s veteran teammate, Adam Thielen. Thielen had a catch rate of 68.5% and an expected catch rate of 59.3%.

It’s worth noting that former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, now with the Bills, came in at No. 2 on the list.

The only other team with two players in the top-10 were the Green Bay Packers. The Packers had wide receiver Davante Adams come in at No. 4 and tight end Robert Tonyan come in at No. 1.

