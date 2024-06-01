Thief River Falls ace Bodhi Mossestad leads Prowlers to win over East Grand Forks

May 31—EAST GRAND FORKS — Thief River Falls starting pitcher Bodhi Mossestad celebrated his birthday Friday.

His gift? A 7-4 win over East Grand Forks Senior High in the Section 8AA north final at Stauss Park, earning a trip to the section semifinals.

Mossestad pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight.

"He's been our ace all year," Prowlers coach Xavier Gonzales said. "He's been the guy that's been the most consistent, doesn't walk a lot of people, is always around the zone. He's been our No. 1 guy the whole year, and he proved it again today."

Mossestad has faced East Grand Forks twice in nine days, winning both after the Green Wave beat the Prowlers twice to start the year.

"Feeling good," he said. "Had a few rough innings there but got through it. Just throw the first strike and go from there."

The Prowlers started hot, sending eight hitters to the plate during a two-run first inning.

East Grand Forks committed a couple of errors to open the game, and totaled five.

"Defensively, we struggled," Green Wave coach Dustin Frize said. "Struggled to make some plays early, and when we're not sound defensively and making some of those routine plays, it allows the opponent to stay in the game."

East Grand Forks tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Levi Anderson stole third base. On the next pitch, Hunter Varnson stole second and Anderson stole home. Cole Schmiedeberg then hit an RBI triple to plate Varnson.

In the next frame, Mossestad was called for a balk and Kaden Boespflug scored, giving the Green Wave a 3-2 lead at the end of five.

The Green Wave struggled to string together hits after, though, going 2-for-8 as a team in the last two innings.

Thief River Falls, on the other hand, went 5-for-10 in the final two frames.

The Prowlers scored three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Green Wave starter Carson McDonald gave up three straight singles in the sixth. Alec Dalager's two-run double to left sealed the Prowlers' 7-4 win.

McDonald, for his part, struck out seven in his return to the mound.

"I thought we got a great outing from Carson on the hill for us," Frize said. "He hasn't pitched in a few weeks because of an injury. I thought he threw really well."

East Grand Forks played without shortstop Rylee Hams, who got injured on the second pitch he faced.

The Green Wave move to the elimination bracket and will face Hawley at 2 p.m. Monday in Perham.

"We're fighting for our season on Monday," Frize said. "It's a long road back out of the loser's bracket. The key has got to be defense. We have to be able to make plays on defense to be able to keep advancing."

Thief River Falls will play Perham at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Perham in the section semifinal game.

"We haven't played them," Gonzales said. "I know we play in summer baseball, but I don't think we've ever played in high school. They're a tough team. They went to the state championship game last year, (and) lost.

"We're up for the task. We're itching to do some damage in this tournament. Hopefully, we show up ready to play."