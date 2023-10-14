Thibodaux football bounces back from long layoff, defeats H.L. Bourgeois on Friday night

One week after its game against Hahnville was ruled a no-contest, Thibodaux High School was back on the field — and back in the win column — with Tigers football team (2-4, 1-1 Class 5A District 7) defeating H.L. Bourgeois (2-5, 0-4) on Friday night, 28-7.

After back-to-back punts, THS struck first with fewer than four minutes to play in the first, as quarterback Brayden Becnel found receiver Khyren Folse for the game's first touchdown. The Tigers scored two more times in the first half, entering the break with a 21-0 lead.

With the ball and a chance to put the contest out of reach, Thibodaux stalled on the second half's opening drive, and the Braves capitalized with their lone touchdown drive on Friday.

From there, though, the Tigers largely opted to control the clock and run the ball. While THS added one more touchdown, it wasn't until late in the fourth quarter, when the amount of time remaining left an HLB comeback already improbable.

Big plays

Friday's first turnover led directly to a Tigers' touchdown. On fourth down, with H.L. Bourgeois in punt formation, the ball was snapped over the head of Braves punter Malik Myles. THS linebacker Brad Leonard was the first to the football, falling on it in the end zone to extend the Tigers' lead to two scores.

Did you beat the Pigskin Prophet? The Pigskin Prophet: Predictions for Week 7 Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football

Big players

The run game flourished for Thibodaux, with both Cohen Jarreau and Amari Griffin rushing for 80 yards on 10 yards a carry, with Jarreau adding six catches for 60 yards as well. For HLB, running back Damien Hodges prevented the shutout, rushing for a 71-yard touchdown.

Safety Tyler England Jr. led the Tigers' defense, making nine tackles, including five tackles for a loss and a sack before being removed with the result no longer in doubt.

More high school football: Terrebonne football's Tyler Lewis named New Orleans Saints High School Coach of the Week

They said it

"I mean, we've just got to keep moving forward," said Jarreau. "Big win. But we've got to win the next two or three games in order to make the playoffs. We've got to keep doing what we're doing.

"I think we worked hard. The offensive line did their job. They're the reason we get all the yards. Our running backs are very tough."

What's next

Thibodaux returns home next week to host Central Lafourche next Friday, while H.L. Bourgeois travels to Hahnville.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Thibodaux bounces back from long layoff, defeats H.L. Bourgeois Friday