Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid deny claims that goalkeeper was substituted against Club Brugge due to anxiety

Getty

Real Madrid have issued a statement denying the claim that Thibaut Courtois was substituted against Club Brugge due to anxiety.

The goalkeeper was taken off at half-time as Real Madrid fought back to draw 2-2.

And it has since been claimed that the Belgian was suffering from anxiety, but Real Madrid have now denied those rumours in a statement.

"In relation to various reports regarding our player Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid would like to clarify the following:

"At no point was our player diagnosed with anxiety and, therefore, the reports are completely false.

"That Thibaut Courtois in fact was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis with dehydration and an electrolyte imbalance, which made it impossible for him to finish the match on Tuesday against Brugge.

"The player is responding positively to treatment."

Courtois will miss Real's game with Granada this weekend, with Alphonse Areola set to start in goal.

Zinedine Zidane is also set to be without Marcelo, with the left-back struggling with a strain in his right leg.