Thiaré helps Atlanta United earn 1-1 draw with New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Thiaré scored in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC at Citi Field on Saturday.

NYCFC (1-4-2) took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on a penalty kick by Santiago Rodríguez in the 43rd minute. Rodríguez earned the PK after he was fouled by Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba in the penalty area. It was the third goal of the season for Rodríguez.

Atlanta United (4-2-0) tied the match in the 65th minute when Thiaré notched his third goal this season. Thiaré took a crossing pass from Edwin Mosquera and sent a header to the bottom right corner of the net. Thiaré celebrated his 31st birthday last Saturday with his first two career goals in his first career start, scoring both in the second half of a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire.

Matt Freese totaled five saves for NYCFC. Brad Guzan saved one shot for Atlanta United.

NYCFC leads the all-time series 5-4-7.

NYCFC will host the New England Revolution on Saturday. Atlanta United returns home to play the Philadelphia Union on April 14.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport