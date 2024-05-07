Thiago Silva to join Fluminense

[Getty Images]

Chelsea have announced defender Thiago Silva will re-join Fluminense on a two-year deal when he departs the club at the end of the season.

As part of the agreement the 39-year-old will be allowed to train with the Brazilian side prior to his registration transferring on 1 July.

Silva spent two season at Fluminense between 2007 and 2009 before embarking on a trophy-laden career in Europe with AC Milan, Paris St-German and latterly Chelsea.

It was confirmed in late April he would leave West London after four season in which he made over 150 appearances and lifted the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.