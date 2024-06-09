Thiago Motta: When Juventus could make official announcement on new head coach

Thiago Motta is expected to be officially announced as the new head coach of Juventus within the week according to reports in Italy on Sunday morning.

When Thiago Motta could return for Juventus announcement

It is expected to be a busy week for managerial unveilings in Serie A, as Paulo Fonseca is also expected to be announced as the new head coach of Milan before the start of EURO 2024 on Friday.

Juventus could sneak an announcement in just before Milan, however, as Tuttosport report that Wednesday is the likely date for an official announcement.

Motta himself is currently away on his holidays, and is expected to be in Paris for the men’s final at Roland Garros on Sunday. The coach is expected to take a full break until the end of June, with a brief return to Italy this week to complete the final stages of his switch from Bologna to Juve.

In the meantime, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reported to be hard at work preparing for a busy summer transfer window in Turin, as Juventus continue to explore possible moves for the likes of Michele Di Gregorio, Riccardo Calafiori and Teun Koopmeiner