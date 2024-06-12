Thiago Motta – Five key priorities for new Juventus coach

Thiago Motta is ready to kickstart a new era at Juventus after a tough few years in Turin and there’s a number of priorities that need to be addressed.

The Italian-Brazilian coach shined during his two-year spell in charge of Bologna, transforming the team into one of the most exciting in Europe before guiding them to the Champions League for the first time in over six decades, instantly proving himself in the dugout.

Juventus have been in a tough spot over the last few years, failing to find a truly winning formula under Massimiliano Allegri, who was acrimoniously dismissed last month, less than 48 hours after beating Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

Thiago Motta has signed a three-year contract with the Old Lady and is now ready to start a new era at the club, looking to take them back to the top of Italian football once again. In the dugout in Turin, he’ll need to focus on a number of factors before closing the gap with teams like Inter and Milan.

Thiago Motta priorities

The first priority for Thiago Motta is the upcoming summer transfer window. Shaking off the shackles of the Allegri era, the Italian-Brazilian coach will work closely with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to revitalise the squad, and a number of key targets have already been identified.

Players like Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio, Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori could all play crucial roles in his new squad, which is expected to focus on a fast-flowing attacking minded 4-3-3 system.

This leads into his next priority; building a new identity. Juventus have developed a painful reputation for mediocrity, defensive play and a lack of ideas moving forward, things that’ll need to be addressed by Thiago Motta if he wants to find a winning formula in Turin.

The coach will also need to find common ground with the fans, whose mood is at an all-time low after Allegri’s second spell. There is a lack of passionate joy in the stands of the Allianz Stadium due to the negative football previously on display, so he’ll need to prove that things have changed following his arrival.

Thiago Motta will also have to find a rhythm with the stars in the squad. Whilst there are many doubts surrounding the future of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic is widely expected to lead the line for Juventus moving into the new season, and getting the most out of the Serbian star could prove the difference maker in the quest for success.

Finally, Thiago Motta needs to prove his winning status, with a trophy in his debut season a huge boost to his chances of success in Turin. For a club who consider victory to be part of their DNA, securing silverware right out of the gate would go a long way to proving he’s the right man for the job, even if a little patience is needed.