Thiago and Matip to leave Liverpool at end of season

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara and defender Joel Matip will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Former Spain international Thiago, 33, joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 and made 98 appearances during his time at Anfield.

Matip, 32, has played 201 times and scored 11 goals for Liverpool since his arrival from Schalke in 2016.

The pair have experienced limited playing time this season because of injuries.

