THFD gets swift water rescue training

Lisa Trigg, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·4 min read

Aug. 7—For a city on a river with a history of seasonal high water and flooding in some areas, having emergency responders trained in swift water rescues would seem a necessity.

So, about two dozen Terre Haute firefighters got really wet in the Wabash River this past week as they learned rescue techniques.

"This is the most fun drill," said trainer Bill Matney of Greensburg, Kentucky, as he watched firefighters struggle in river current against a creosote pole that simulated a tree.

"They get caught on it, and can't get over it, but then they learn how to get over it," Matney said.

It was just one scenario for the group.

In the live bait drill, firefighters simulated working below a water rescue on a creek. One of the rescuers loses his footing in the swift water and is swept downstream, where another group of firefighters wait as a backup to catch that rescuer and bring him or her to safety.

"They jump into the water on a tethered line, swim out and grab them and then get pulled in by the others in the team," Matney explained.

The techniques Matney and fellow trainer Josh Baker taught are techniques for rescues during flash flooding, not river rescues. The boat ramp at Fairbanks Park along the Wabash River happened to be an open place for the training.

During a high water event, Matney said, the most common rescue is for people in vehicles.

"People will try to drive across flooded roads," Matney said. "That's the majority of swift water rescue. The essence of it is a vehicle in the wash with people in it wanting out. The people range from babies to non-ambulatory people. You never know who's going to be in the car."

City Fire Chief Bill Berry said low-lying areas along Honey Creek, Otter Creek and Lost Creek are prime areas for flooding and water rescues.

"When the rainfall is heavy north of us, we know it's going to be here in a couple of days," Berry said. "We have areas that will flood, and people will get caught in it."

Matney said the training for swift water rescues is essential because rescuers are risking their own lives as well as those who need to be rescued.

"A lot of people think as long as the water's not deep you can wade out, but some people being rescued cannot walk, and even slow current can be strong," Matney said.

Vehicles can include small children, senior citizens and others with mobility issues who won't be able to wade to safe ground.

Water is heavy, Matney said. When a person is in swift water, the weight is 8.34 pounds per gallon, and 62.4 pounds per cubit food.

"It translates to having a ton of water on you," he said.

Many people who have been rescued from swift water will say they had no idea how strong the current was, Matney said.

Berry, who took over as chief in April, said the fire department already had 15 firefighters trained as water techs, but he wants at least one-third of the department to have the training.

The 23 firefighters in training this past week will be joined in certification by another dozen signed up for a September class that includes firefighters from the Clinton City department.

A new rescue boat for the fire department has already been ordered and should arrive in early 2022, Berry said.

In the past, THFD has depended on the swift water rescue response from the Sugar Creek Fire Department in West Terre Haute. That relationship remains strong, Berry said, but it is important to have city personnel trained as well.

"I've been to flood events where I was among the first ones on the scene, but I had to wait for trained personnel to arrive," Berry said. "That shouldn't happen where we have to wait for firefighters from across the river to come into the city for our rescues."

The flooding of 2008 was a good example of Vigo County and Terre Haute being overwhelmed by high water. More rescuers trained in swift water techniques were needed, as was more equipment.

Matney operates Bill Matney Rescue Training with courses in swift water, confined spaces, rope rescue and vertical vehicle extraction. He said having firefighters trained in hands-on techniques is essential in heading off the loss of lives in a natural disaster.

"This organization is ahead of the game in that they are not waiting until after a negative event occurs," Matney said of THFD.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

Recommended Stories

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    As August gets underway across the United States, millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms this weekend in the Plains and Midwest. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. This includes gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs down near Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Lee

  • Washington's hottest club is Joe Manchin's houseboat

    Generally speaking, the first rule of visiting Joe Manchin's houseboat is don't talk about Joe Manchin's houseboat. This week, however, when Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a weekend cruise on Almost Heaven - named after the opening line of John Denver's elegy to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" - it's all anyone in Washington wanted to discuss.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from Th

  • Chaos reigns as leaked chicken fat slickens Mississippi streets

    Earlier this week in New Albany, Mississippi, chaos ruled the day. Drivers careened across highways and city streets, unable to control their vehicles. Old ladies attempting to cross the street were met with a surface slicker than an ice rink. Emergency crews barked orders at passersby, all standing nearby in an attempt to witness... The Slickening.

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

    People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

  • Biden signs measure awarding Congressional Gold Medal to police who defended Capitol

    Nearly seven months to the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill awarding Congress' highest honor -- the Congressional Gold Medal -- to law enforcement officers he said defended democracy on Jan. 6. Biden said the Jan. 6 assault presented a dark test of "whether our democracy could survive, whether it could overcome lies and overcome the fury of a few who were seeking to thwart the will of the many." "While the attack on our values and our votes shocked and saddened the nation, democracy did survive," Biden said firmly.

  • Biden’s new electric car goals are an Edsel masquerading as a Tesla.

    For all their talk about turning out these emissions-free cars and trucks, auto companies have made few of them. The law should hold them accountable.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes in size, grows into nation's largest wildfire

    The fire, which obliterated much of the small town of Greenville, California, on Wednesday, grew by 110 square miles overnight.

  • Hochul moves into spotlight as scandal roils Cuomo's reign

    As New York's lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration, visiting the far-flung coffee shops and factory floors of each of the state's 62 counties for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events. Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, her next stop may be the state Capitol of Albany. Hochul would become the state's first woman governor if Cuomo were removed from office.

  • Daughter of Vietnamese refugees Margaret Vo Schaus sworn in as NASA’s new CFO

    Vietnamese American Margaret Vo Schaus is now the new chief financial officer for NASA after swearing-in on Wednesday. The ceremony: In the statement published by NASA, Vo Schaus said she was “honored to be sworn in by Administrator Bill Nelson” during the ceremony. Vo Schaus was among the many people nominated by Biden for key roles in the government, Vietnam Times reported.

  • DeSantis feuds with Biden White House as COVID cases rise

    It didn't take much for the White House to set Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off. As coronavirus cases rise across the Sun Belt, President Joe Biden asked GOP governors to “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the virus. “He has become, I would argue, the leading voice of opposition to the Biden administration,” said Rob Bradley, a Republican who recently left the Florida Senate because of term limits.

  • President Biden's extension of the eviction moratorium is unconstitutional and he knows it

    Biden was elected to restore norms to Washington, D.C., but his eviction decision is one of the most egregious acts of executive overreach in decades.

  • Biden flubs number of vaccinated Americans

    President Joe Biden flubbed the number of vaccinated Americans as he took a victory lap at the White House over a positive jobs report on Friday.

  • UPS pushes for changes to Postal Service reform bill

    Package delivery is at the heart of an intense lobbying campaign.

  • Biden's eviction moratorium isn't the abuse of power his critics claim

    The rule of law has much bigger problems

  • Pelosi mentions SC’s Norman’s COVID diagnosis a week after he sues over mask mandate

    “Sadly, one of our colleagues who is suing me for making people wear masks ... has been diagnosed,” said Speaker Pelosi.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Justice Department Announces Sweeping Probe Into Phoenix Police

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced an investigation into whether the Arizona city and its police department have violated civil rights laws.

  • ‘I was petrified’: In lawsuit, Kansas City attorney says KCPD held him at gunpoint

    Henry Service, who is African American, said he was driving his newly purchased Maserati when two officers “became fixated” on him.