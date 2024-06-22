'They've got to' - Michael Owen reveals what Liverpool MUST achieve in Arne Slot's debut season

Michael Owen believes Liverpool must challenge for the top prizes during Arne Slot's debut season in charge, with the 'building blocks' already in place for instant success.

Arne Slot's first interview as Liverpool head coach was released by the club on Tuesday afternoon, with the Dutchman coming across well in his opening appearance.

There will be plenty more to come from the 45-year-old over the coming weeks and he insisted that he has already been hard at work behind the scenes.

Slot is preparing for his first pre-season in charge of the Reds with four friendlies currently lined up, including his first match at Anfield against Sevilla on 11 August.

There is plenty to be done in the transfer window as well for Liverpool ahead of a busy season of transition at Anfield.

MICHAEL OWEN SETS ARNE SLOT GOAL

Slot will undoubtedly be given time to adjust to his new surroundings and will be cut slack by Liverpool supporters at the start of his reign, but former Red Owen believes that finishing the season trophyless and without Champions League qualification would be a disaster.

Speaking with FourFourTwo, Owen stated: "It will be tough for him, with expectations and everything else. I think there need to be signs of playing good football. We’ll see quite early on the style of play and how exciting it is on the eye.

"In the long term, you’d have to think that they have to be competitive. I mean, it’s alright giving managers time, but he does walk into a very good squad already and a very good club that’s very stable at the moment.

"So, say, they come fifth and don’t win a trophy, and saying ‘Oh yeah, it’s just building blocks’, well no, the building blocks have been put in place. I think that winning something obviously would be perfect.

"If they don’t win anything, they’ve got to be challenging. They’ve got to be in the conversation."

Owen added: "The one thing with Liverpool is the fans are very, very supportive. There are certain clubs when managers are not doing well, they get on their back or on players' backs.

"You’ll never hear Liverpool fans getting on players’ backs. If you’ve got that red shirt, they support you. OK, it might not work for whatever reason, that’s just life. But Liverpool fans are very loyal. Very loyal to their team, very loyal to their manager."

Slot will take part in four competitions during his debut campaign, with Liverpool returning to the Champions League next season.

The Reds kick off their Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday 17 June, with Slot handed a favourable early run of fixtures.

