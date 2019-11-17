What they're saying: Oregon claims the North crown, clinches Pac-12 title spot

NBCS NW Staff

Goal accomplished.

It was said at the beginning of the season, that a goal was set out for a Pac-12 Championship. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks inched one step closer to that with a 34-6 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night in a Pac-12 After Dark special in Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks advance to 7-0 in conference play and now, with two games still remaining on their regular season schedule, have officially locked up the north and are heading to San Jose in December.

Here's how the fans, players reacted to this accomplishment.

