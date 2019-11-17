What they're saying: Oregon claims the North crown, clinches Pac-12 title spot

Goal accomplished.

It was said at the beginning of the season, that a goal was set out for a Pac-12 Championship. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks inched one step closer to that with a 34-6 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night in a Pac-12 After Dark special in Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks advance to 7-0 in conference play and now, with two games still remaining on their regular season schedule, have officially locked up the north and are heading to San Jose in December.

Here's how the fans, players reacted to this accomplishment.

Pac-12 North CHAMPS!



Ducks will play in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 6 at Levi's Stadium. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/crKTnWj3uh



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 17, 2019

Kings of the (Pac-12) North.



With this win over Arizona, Oregon officially clinches the North title and will play in the Pac-12 Conference Championship #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/fXGlv6RPan



— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 17, 2019

I know all Oregon fans are focused on the playoff (myself included) but Mario Cristobal winning the PAC-12 North in his 2nd year after the coaching carousel in Eugene is unbelievably impressive! — Justin Myers (@JustinMyers541) November 17, 2019

IT'S FINALLY OFFICIAL!!!!

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2014, THE OREGON DUCKS WIN THE PAC-12 NORTH!!!!

— T-Mitch Has Spoken (@tswagg821) November 17, 2019

Love you herb 🤟🏾 — LaMike james (@LaMichaelJames) November 17, 2019

