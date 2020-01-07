What They're Saying: DK Metcalf an 'absolutely perfect fit for the Seahawks’ scheme'

The Seattle Seahawks held the Philadelphia Eagles to zero touchdowns and walked away with 17-9 victory at Philadelphia in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Now, the "road warriors" will head to Green Bay to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Seattle hasn't had much success at Lambeau over the past two decades. The Seahawks have lost eight-straight in Green Bay with their last win coming in 1999. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll likes his chances this time around, but knows playing in Green Bay will be a tough test for his team.

"We come out of that game with a real good thought about going on the road," Carroll said. "We know obviously we're going again and it's huge that we get organized and put together a great game. There's no tougher place to play than going to Green Bay. We're as ready as you can get. I like that. Our guys feel good about that, too, so we're going to try to make the most of it."

Before we turn to the page to the NFC divisional matchup, let's take a look at What They're Saying around the NFL about the Seahawks:

Peter King of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk says Seattle's victory over the Eagles was a "coming-out party" of sorts for rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf.

"Someone asked noted keynote speaker Marshawn Lynch, big-ass dude who can move, about Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf (seven catches, 160 yards, one touchdown) after the Seattle victory. "He's a big-ass dude who can move like that," Lynch said.

Takes one to know one. Metcalf, 6-4 and 232, was brilliant Sunday in the Seattle win, needing his length, and his season numbers reflect his rise in importance in the Seahawk scheme: 17 games, 1,060 yards, 16.3-yards-per-catch, eight touchdowns."

King wasn't the only one who couldn't stop talking about Metcalf's clutch performance. Danny Kelly of The Ringer discussed his massive impact on the game.

"Metcalf showed why he's an absolutely perfect fit for the Seahawks' scheme in the win, reeling in seven catches for a rookie playoff record 160 yards and a touchdown in his postseason debut. The dynamic receiver was the big-play X factor the Seahawks desperately needed to get past a resilient, banged-up Eagles team on Sunday―and he could be the difference-maker the team needs next weekend in its divisional-round matchup with the Packers."

NFL fans are still talking about the helmet-to-helmet hit between Jadeveon Clowney and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, which resulted in Wentz exiting the Wild Card game with a concussion. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says the league is still reviewing Clowney's hit on Wentz.

Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira told 94WIP he believes Clowney should have received a penalty.

"I think it was a cheap shot and the reason that I base it with that, is on regular speed video not slow motion," he said. "Slow motion distort everything. Listen, I don't think Clowney tried to hurt anybody, but I do think he tries to punish him and that was my opinion of the play. Needlessly, punish him."

Stephen Douglas of The Big Lead shared his bold predictions for the NFL's divisional round matchup between the Seahawks and Packers.

He believes whichever team wins will go to the Super Bowl.

"The Packers haven't been to the NFC Championship Game since 2016. The Seahawks haven't been since 2014 and Seattle went to the Super Bowl that season. The Packers haven't been to the Super Bowl since they won it in 2010 and the Seahawks haven't won the Super Bowl since 2013.

None of those numbers seem right for Aaron Rogers or Russell Wilson. Whoever wins this game will have to beat Jimmy Garoppolo or Kirk Cousins. Neither of these quarterbacks will lose a conference championship to either of those quarterbacks. Not this year. This game is for the NFC."

Russell Wilson will be returning to familiar territory on Sunday. As Tom Oates of Madison.com notes, the University of Wisconsin grad transfer cannot be overlooked by the Packers.

"Wilson alone makes the Seahawks dangerous in the playoffs, something the Packers must keep in mind when the teams meet in the NFC divisional round Sunday at Lambeau Field. More than any player in the NFL, Wilson's resourcefulness gives Seattle a puncher's chance against any opponent."

