What they're saying about 2021 NFL Draft prospect Trey Lance

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs with the ball during the second half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

(Stats Perform) - Comments about former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who announced on Tuesday he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman:

"The small-school level, the small sample size (one game in the fall season) all add up to Lance just being a fascinating QB prospect. He'll be judged against some pretty stiff competition. He's considered one of the three best quarterback prospects in this upcoming draft." - Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports

"I think a lot of the development happened above the shoulders over the last 17 (games). Trey came in here unbelievably talented with a strong arm, great mobility. It was his learning, like I said, above the shoulders that separated him over the course of time." - Matt Entz, North Dakota State head football coach

"It's a 365/24/7 gig and you're always on. There's a lot that goes into it outside of just playing football. I think you've got to be mature, know how to handle your business and have the right people around you that can keep you centered and grounded. I know Trey has all those things. He checks all the boxes, physically and all that." - Easton Stick, former North Dakota State teammate and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, to "The Insiders" on Bison 1660 radio

"I love the way that Lance is so sudden, the ball is out, he's able to extend plays. He is what the NFL is looking for in a quarterback today." - Todd McShay, ESPN NFL Draft analyst on "Get Up" morning show

"The level of competition shouldn't worry evaluators too much, it appears he can compete at an elite level, no matter who the opponent. However, his lack of experience as a one-year starter means that he may not be able to immediately step in and start from day one." - Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Bible

"What sets him apart is not only his quick maturation and grasp of the position, but his savvy, athleticism and competitiveness are ahead of normal standards of players at this stage in their career." - Jordan Reid, The Draft Network

"Trevor Lawrence (Clemson quarterback) and Justin Fields (Ohio State quarterback) basically have full seasons yet to play so there is plenty still undecided. But the intrigue of Lance's potential is why he will be mentioned with them as the top quarterbacks this draft has to offer." - Dane Brugler, NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, to Forum Communications