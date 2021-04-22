'They're not gonna stop until they've taken over everything': Former NFL player on the lefts push to politicize sports, military

The AV Club

We’re on Day Two of Mike Lindell’s livestream “launch” of Frank, the MAGA cultist MyPillow CEO’s new “free speech” “social media” “platform.” We feel compelled to use so many quotations because there are many addendums to that statement. “Launch” is being generous, given that technical difficulties made it initially impossible for visitors to sign up for the service—Mike blames this on Antifa hackers, for what it’s worth (which is nothing). “Free speech” needs an asterisk, too, because Lindell at one point alleged, “You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain.” So there’s that. “Social media” also needs clarification, because: see “launch.”