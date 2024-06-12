'They're killing footballers' - Koeman worried by increase in matches

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman stands in the stadium before the match. Tom Weller/dpa

The ever-increasing fixture list in men's football worries Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

"It's not always about sport. They're killing footballers," the 61-year-old told Germany's Sport Bild magazine on Wednesday ahead of the start of Euro 2024.

Koeman referred to the increase in the Champions League next term from 32 to 36 teams with even more group matches and the number of World Cup participants going up from 32 to 48 teams in 2026.

"Or the clubs are travelling to Asia or America to prepare (for a season). That's the problem. Instead of reducing the pressure on the players, it's getting more and more," said Koeman.

An expanded Club World Cup is also due to take place nexy place next year.

The Dutch coach has already seen midfielders Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Mats Wieffer, Marten de Roon and Quinten Timber ruled out of the tournament.

The Netherlands start their European Championship campaign against Poland in Hamburg on Sunday. Other opponents in a strong Group D are France and Austria.