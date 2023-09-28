They're getting it done: 5 Rutgers football players who have stood out so far this season

PISCATAWAY – Christian Dremel’s mindset never changed. The Rutgers football wide receiver showed up to practice every day the last four seasons determined to help the Scarlet Knights however he could, regardless of how much playing time he might be getting.

That relentlessness has paid off.

The Don Bosco Prep product and Caldwell native is now one of Rutgers’ starting wide receivers and productive piece of the offense, so far having caught 10 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns (including a 69-yard scoring catch against Michigan on Saturday) through Rutgers’ first four games, production he’ll look to continue when the Scarlet Knights play Wagner on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium.

“My role has changed every year,” Dremel said after Rutgers’ practice on Tuesday. “Now I’m in the role I’m in now, I’m able to contribute and do what I can and that’s just the same mindset to do whatever I can to help the team win.”

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Dremel, a former walk-on, previously never had more than five catches in a season (in 2020, when he also had 39 receiving yards).

But Dremel continued to impress the coaching staff with the way he worked – he was awarded the Mark Mills Second Effort Award after spring practice’s as the offense’s most improved player.

“Christian has always been from the day I arrived an incredibly hard worker, a guy who loves football and intensely focused,” coach Greg Schiano said. “I'm really happy for him. Happy for us because he's performing at a high level, but I'm happy for him because he deserves it. There's not many people, if any, that work harder than he does.”

Dremel, who credited much of his development both on and off the field to wide receivers coach Dave Brock, is the latest example of a Rutgers walk-on who’s ultimately made a significant impact on the team.

He received a fair chance and he took advantage.

“I think it’s just doing whatever you can and always believing in yourself,” Dremel said. “Even when times were tough I think that was the biggest thing I’ve been able to. Just continue to believe in yourself and trust the program. Coach Schiano does a great job with the walk-ons here, we’re treated amazingly. Everyone has a fair shot. He doesn’t care if you’re a walk-on, he doesn’t care if you’re on scholarship.”

Here are four more players who have stood out through four games:

Tyreem Powell, linebacker

The Vineland native had a breakout season in 2022 but has continued to build on it this year. After another offseason of adding strength working with director of sports performance Jay Butler, Powell so far leads Rutgers with 37 tackles (two for loss) with two sacks, a pass break-up and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Powell had a career-high 11 tackles against Virginia Tech. Powell has become more of a vocal leader for the defense, and continues to solidify himself as one of the most formidable linebackers in the Big Ten.

Kyle Monangai, running back

Monangai has gone from an overlooked member of the offense to one of the Big Ten’s leaders in rushing yards. So far he’s piled up 384 yards (second in the conference behind Minnesota’s Darius Taylor, who has 532) on 69 attempts, an average of 5.6 yards per attempt. The Don Bosco product, also an excellent blocker, stepped up this season while Sam Brown and Aaron Young were working their way back from injuries. Monangai runs with force and toughness, wearing down defenses by piling up chunks of yardage at a time. He’s been a crucial piece of the offense.

Flip Dixon, safety

Rutgers had a hole to fill at safety and brought in Dixon from the transfer portal in the offseason. Dixon previously played at Minnesota, where he initially played for Joe Harasymiak before he left to become Rutgers’ defensive coordinator. Now reunited with Harasymiak with the Scarlet Knights, Dixon has been a force for the defense. Dixon has 28 tackles (one for loss) with one interception and two pass break-ups.

Ja’shon Benjamin, running back

It’s not easy for a true freshman to immediately produce in the Big Ten, but that’s exactly what the Pahokee, Florida product has done. Through three games (he didn't play against Michigan, though Schiano on Wednesday expressed regret that he didn't play Benjamin), the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Benjamin has rushed for 102 yards on 29 carries. He also has one catch – a 33-yard touchdown reception against Temple. Benjamin has been a good complement to Monangai. He was an early enrollee who benefitted from learning Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense in the spring. Benjamin’s at the early stages of his college career, but he’s off to a productive start.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Players who have stood out in 2023 season