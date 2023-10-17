'They're confident': FSU football prepares for one of top defenses in nation against Duke

When Alex Atkins walked into the room for his Sunday meeting with the Florida State football offense, his players thought they knew exactly what the second-year offensive coordinator would talk about.

Not the win over Syracuse or preparing for Duke that coming week. No, he wanted to talk about missed assignments on offense.

Saturday was still a successful day for the Seminoles' scoring effort, defeating the Orange, 41-3. They rushed for 191 yards and for 344 yards through the air.

However, their passing game connected for 64% of its attempts and there missed opportunities in the run game. To Atkins, they're all missed opportunities.

"Not even talking about the score or the result of the yardage, but are we executing what we’re asking to be executed," Atkins said. "That's what creates the competition within the room. We’ve got some good players, and we got players making mistakes.

"It's just more challenges in the room to understand that we can't make those mistakes, because, they hurt you in close games, and no matter circumstances."

No. 4 FSU (6-0, 4-0) takes on the Blue Devils in a primetime game on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Blue Devils defensive success

That margin for error becomes even slimmer this weekend as the Seminoles face statically the best defense they've seen this year in Duke.

The Blue Devils have had some woes on offense after quarterback Riley Leonard suffered an ankle injury against Notre Dame, but the defense has kept things consistent. It ranks as the 16th-best total defense, fourth-best scoring defense and second-best red zone defense nationally.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said that a lot of Duke's success on defense comes from the consistency and execution of its defensive line, mainly the ability to roll every player.

"They're confident with what they're being asked to do," Norvell said." Their defensive front, they roll 10 defensive linemen that can all play. You look at the standard of good defenses. This is one that you would point to.

"All 11 guys on their defense tackle, they can run, cover. They're disruptive in the schemes that they present. Got really good pressure packages that challenge offenses."

During its 5-1 run this season and climb to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 rankings, the Blue Devils' defense has stifled their opponents to pass attack. Duke's defense has allowed only 998 passing yards as opponents average only 164 yards a game.

Its passing defense ranks eighth in the nation. On the flip side, FSU's passing offense ranks 36th in the nation, with 272 yards per game and has only been picked off once.

It hasn't been perfect as there have been times when the Seminoles have dropped passes or just failed to convert in "critical situations."

It's something Atkins and the offense have been hammering away at all season in practice.

"Yeah, man, I'm not going to just single out the dropped passes, but just critical situations," Atkins said. "For example, in the last two games, the drive before the halves ended in some kind of sack or sack fumble. That was from Virginia Tech and Syracuse, the end of the half, two-minute drive."

"The red zone deals, we had two low snaps in the red zone. The drop came in the red zone. Third downs. Like I think the more frustration is because our guys understand what we're capable of."

Winning in the red zone, on punt return

One of the two major battlegrounds in the game is going to be in the red zone. The Blue Devils have allowed points on only seven of 14 drives into the red zone. The effort ranks as the second-best red zone defense in the country.

At the same time, FSU's offense ranks eighth nationally in red zone offense, scoring on 23 of 24 appearances in the red zone. Eighteen drives have resulted in touchdowns and five have ended with field goals.

"We've got to make sure we convert points, we've got to make sure we’re finding ways to create extra gaps, most defenses start pressuring a bit more in the red zone," Atkins said. "With [Duke], I think it just goes back to tackling and keeping things in front of them and capitalizing on opportunities.

"I mean they've actually created a lot of turnovers in the red zone too, which is kind of, you know, upped that percentage of stops and non-touchdowns, so we got to go back to doing our job protecting the football."

Another area of the game, that will play a critical role on Saturday, is punts. Alex Mastromanno leads the ACC and is seventh in the nation in punting with 1,094 punt yards and averages 47.57 yards per outing. However, Duke's punt return defense prevents opponents from getting far.

As a team, the Blue Devils are averaging 46 yards per punt, but are limiting their opponents to just 2.44 yards per return. The special teams defense ranks third in the ACC behind Boston College and Wake Forest.

"That field position battle is going to be a big part of the game," special teams coordinator John Papuchis said. "Our ability to cover punts and Alex's [Mastromanno] ability to locate the ball where we need to locate it is going to be a critical factor in it."

"And then our ability from a return standpoint to have an opportunity to make a play, to really help create some field position because obviously, they are good on defense. We want to be able to win that field position battle, put our offense in the most advantageous positions we can."

