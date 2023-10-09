'They'll be in New Zealand's heads' - why Ireland can end World Cup hoodoo against the All Blacks

Garry Ringrose (right) celebrates with Ireland team-mates centre Bundee Aki (centre) and Ireland's flanker Josh van der Flier - AFP via Getty Images/Franck Fife

Ireland are facing mounting injury problems ahead of what promises to be a defining week in their history, with lock James Ryan now potentially ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand with a broken hand.

Ireland medics are also assessing hamstring injuries to Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw, a calf injury to Mack Hansen, while James Lowe took a painful blow to the eye during Saturday’s superb 36-14 victory over Scotland, which coach Andy Farrell said afterwards had affected the player’s vision.

It speaks volumes as to how far Ireland have progressed under Farrell that both they and their fans remain so confident. The scenes in the Stade de France at the end of Saturday’s win, where an estimated 50,000 of their supporters stayed to belt out Zombie, the Wild Rover and Dirty Old Town, were a vivid illustration of the momentum building behind their World Cup bid.

Ireland have famously never won a knockout game at a World Cup. In nine tournaments, they have reached the quarter-finals on seven occasions and lost every single time. Yet such is their form - they have won their last 17 games in all competitions, one more win and they will equal the world record - and such is the depth of their squad, they are not panicking at the potential loss of players.

A broken hand has potentially sidelined James Ryan for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand - Shutterstock/Christophe Petit

Ryan was caught on camera at the end of Saturday’s game telling Leinster teammates Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan that he thought he had broken his hand. And while he would be a big loss, Farrell had already dropped him to the bench for the Scotland match in favour of Iain Henderson, with the Ulster player a key factor in Ireland’s 100 per cent lineout success.

This is not the team who were so hamstrung by the loss of key players in 2015 that they capitulated to Argentina in the quarters, or the 23 who failed to throw a punch against the All Blacks in Yokohama four years ago. The world’s top-ranked team have beaten New Zealand four of the last six times they have played them, including twice in a historic away series victory last summer.

So even though Ian Foster has promised his team will be gunning for “revenge” on Saturday, there is no reason to doubt Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby, who said he was confident the team could cope with the loss of Earls or Henshaw or both. Stuart McCloskey did well stepping in on Saturday, with Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien the next cab off the rank.

“They’ll both be running today,” Easterby said of Earls and Henshaw. “It’s probably a little bit early to say either way. But certainly if they get ruled out Jimmy’s been waiting in the wings and did an incredible job last November to come in following a couple of late call ups. He came off the bench and did incredibly well. So yeah, certainly, there’s no issue with Jimmy if he gets an opportunity but hopefully we’ll have a full deck to select from come Tuesday or Wednesday.”

‘Passive defence is New Zealand’s weakness’

While New Zealand’s attacking potency is well-documented, former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney believes the All Blacks’ “passive” defence will allow Ireland scoring opportunities at the Stade de France.

“They’ll be in New Zealand’s heads after that, that’s for sure,” Kearney said, referencing the fans’ use of the Cranberries’ song Zombie as their victory anthem. “If there’s one weakness in this New Zealand team it’s their defence.”

“They are very passive in ‘D.’ They give the opposition a lot of time and space on the ball that the Irish attackers will love. They are not nearly as aggressive as South Africa or France.

“We saw Italy get around [them] three or four times [in their pool game], they did it quite early in the first five minutes, they just didn’t have the skill set to do anything with it.

“Defensively for this New Zealand team in a quarter-final, Ireland will be able to exploit quite a bit of space on the edges.”

Ireland scored 26 tries and 190 points in their four pool games, easily eclipsing their previous pool best (141 in 2003).

Easterby did admit that the increasing influence of former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, who has joined the New Zealand setup since the last World Cup, was a potential pitfall. No one knows this Ireland team or their players better. But ultimately, the feeling in the Ireland camp is that for once destiny is in their own hands.

“We’ll be focusing on ourselves and making sure that we do what we can do. It doesn’t get any bigger than New Zealand in a quarter-final,” Easterby added.

“We’ve been there before four years ago and we were well beaten on that day. But we’ve experienced so much in the last four years. We have a bank of understanding now to draw from when it comes to these big games.”

