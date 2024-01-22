'They'll still believe they can get out of this bottom three'

Former Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie believes Sheffield United escaping the bottom three in the Premier League is "still doable" if they start to convert draws into wins.

The Blades showed character to battle back from a goal down twice to secure a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday but are still seven points from safety.

"If you look at the table, they're still bottom but there's six points between them and Luton," Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The big thing for Sheffield United now is making these draws become wins.

"That's what potentially Burnley and Luton have done.

"That's a massive character boost, West Ham are in great form, having a really good season. They could easily have thrown it in but they came away with a really important point.

"They'll still believe they can get out of this bottom three and I think it is still doable but they have to start getting wins on the board. They can't keep getting draws it has to become three points."

