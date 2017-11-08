How they'll remember Roy Halladay: Most of all, a father and husband

Roy Halladay died Tuesday afternoon in a plane crash.

He was 40.

It leans so hard against your chest.

For Brandy, his wife. For Braden and Ryan, his teenaged sons, young men like their dad was once. Young ballplayers, like he was once.

For the light and the darkness ahead for them, for the days when he would have told them again he loved them, he was proud of them, he was there for them, and always would be.

For the days when he would have most wanted to be there, when they would’ve most wanted him to be there, those sad and happy days that Roy’s smile and laugh and wisdom would’ve saved or bettered.

That he could throw a baseball, that just made him other people’s hero too.

In this Aug. 8, 2014, file photo, Roy Halladay acknowledges the Philadelphia crowd. (AP) More

Roy’s private plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico, not far from St. Petersburg, Florida. They say he was alone.

The game, then, did not stoop to mourn one of his generation’s finest pitchers, though he was. Rather, it rose to honor the teammate, the friend, the husband, the father, the son, the man it knew to be so much more than a collection of innings or what came of them. He left the game four years ago in a ceremony Brandy captured from the front row on her iPad. He left the game for a life of raising his boys every day. Every single day. He left, maybe, a little sooner than he had to, with an ailing back that maybe could have been fixed, with a farewell to the notion that a life without the game could be put off, that that life would always be around tomorrow, that he’d get to it when he got to it.