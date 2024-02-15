They'll meet again: Delaware, UConn schedule future football collisions

The University of Delaware will soon have a reunion with a former football rival.

The Blue Hens will host the University of Connecticut in nonconference action Sept. 25, 2025, Delaware’s first season as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA, UD announced Thursday.

That will be Delaware’s first home game against an FBS foe since a 10-9 win over Navy on Nov. 18, 1989.

Danny Reeder rumbles for yardage in a 1982 Delaware game against UConn.

Delaware’s 2025 nonconference schedule is now complete with other games at home against Delaware State on Aug. 28, at Colorado Sept. 6 and at Wake Forest Sept. 27. Conference USA will likely announce its 8-game 2025 league slate later this year or in early 2025.

Delaware will then visit the Huskies on Nov. 27, 2027, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

UConn and Delaware were rivals in the Yankee Conference/Atlantic 10 from 1986 through 1999, after which the Huskies moved up from what was then Division I-AA (now the Football Championship Subdivision) to I-A (now FBS). They are presently not affiliated with any league in football, as other UConn sports take part in the Big East, which does not sponsor football.

The schools met 27 times from 1951 through 1998, with Delaware winning 20 including the final five.

The last game, the Blue Hens’ 59-17 win on Nov. 7, 1998, at UConn, was among their most prolific. Delaware piled up 732 yards, still the school record. Matt Nagy’s 556 yards passing and Eddie Conti’s 354 receiving and 401 all-purpose yards were also school marks that remain.

Delaware has already announced the 2024 schedule, its last as an FBS member.

