Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson says it will now be "really difficult" for Luton Town to avoid relegation but they "won't give up lightly".

The Hatters' survival bid took a huge blow with Saturday's 5-1 home defeat by Brentford.

"If Luton had been going into the last four games on a little bit of a decent run and with a full squad available, then they would have at least a bit more belief and confidence," Grayson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Going into the run-in in the form they're in will be really difficult. It will be disappointing if they go down, but it won't be unexpected.

"It was a miracle they went up but it does look like they'll go back down at the first attempt. They'll learn from this experience. Rob Edwards will have been through the extreme highs and lows and learned from it.

"I'm really pleased with how he's done but he will be frustrated. He sounded down after the game - it's inevitable he will be. He's got to pick himself up, go back in on Monday and even if he's feeling down he'll go in with that full smile that he needs in front of the players.

"He will galvanise them. He's been a captain and leader at the clubs he played at and he will give everything.

"These players have had an opportunity to play this season in the best league in the world. They won't give up on that lightly and they will go down fighting.

"Whatever happens they can be proud of what they've done."

