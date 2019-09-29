These Week 4 touchdowns aren't helping anyone's fantasy teams

Ricky Seals-Jones of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

We’ve barely started Week 4’s slate of Sunday games and there’s one obvious theme: Random guys scoring touchdowns. We’ve got dudes scoring touchdowns that you would never even guess.

For example, Trevor Davis made the Oakland Raiders very happy they traded for him last week:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The @Raiders just traded for him last week…

Trevor Davis takes an end around 60 yards! #RaiderNation #OAKvsIND



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/LCB6JUNJij — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Ricky Seals-Jones scored six for the Cleveland Browns:

And Troymaine Pope scored his very first TD for the Los Angeles Chargers:





Story continues

And those are just a few. Bryan Mears of The Action Network published a list of the random TDs through just a half-hour of play on Sunday.

With so many touchdowns by so many unexpected players, how many of them are helping fantasy teams? The answer shouldn’t surprise you: Very few!

Of those nine players, four are rostered only in deep Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football leagues. DeVante Parker, A.J. Brown and Ito Smith are all rostered on between 8 and 14 percent of leagues. There’s a small chance you could have one of them on your team, and even starting on Sunday.

But if you have any of the other five, you’re part of an exclusive club. Ricky Seals-Jones, Brandon Bolden, Foster Moreau, Trevor Davis, and Troymaine Pope are all rostered in under 1% of Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football leagues. While they’re helping their real-life football teams, they are most likely not helping you or anyone else in fantasy.

To be fair, none of them had really made an argument to be added to anyone’s teams until now. Those five players have a combined total of 12.4 fantasy points in 2019 coming into Week 4. Bolden and Moreau have 3.6 each, Davis has 3.3, Seals-Jones has 1.9, and Pope has zero. None of them have exactly been fantasy world-beaters until now, and this surprising burst of productivity only serves to remind us that football will be wild and unpredictable no matter what we do.

More from Yahoo Sports: