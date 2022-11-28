'Thesaurus' Klay Thompson impresses himself with vocab in press conference

Klay impresses himself with vocab in postgame press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have found their groove after a difficult start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Golden State is 11-10 and finally above .500 following their 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center.

After struggling to find the right formula to get his team going -- especially on the road -- coach Steve Kerr has pushed the right buttons these last few games.

It's easier to show the team's personality when wins are stacking up. That's exactly what Klay Thompson did following the win over the Timberwolves by having some fun with reporters.

"We're so great in transition, and that flow really benefits us, I think, the most," Thompson said postgame. "So the not fouling and the ball movement were really the two components that propelled us to this victory, I think.

"Man, I just used some great words."

Thompson was one of the players who were heavily criticized during the Warriors' early season slump. TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley went as far as to say that the 32-year-old isn't the same player anymore.

RELATED: Ja Morant tweets about quiet Klay Thompson critics with Warriors' star shining

As the Warriors begin trending upward, so is Thompson, who has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games. Being loose and playful with reporters can continue to benefit the veteran guard as he slowly returns to the form many are used to seeing from him.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast