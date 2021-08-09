Thermal EOR Production grows at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report : Forecast 2021 to 2031 (Value & Volume) Market Segmentation by Spending (CAPEX, OPEX) Market Segmentation by End-Product (Oil Sand, Thermal Heavy Oil) Market Segmentation by Technology (Fast Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD), Non-Condensable Gas Injection with Steam (NCG-SAGD), Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generators (OTSG), Solar Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (ST‐EOR), Thermally-Assisted Gas-Oil Gravity Drainage (TAGOGD), Tertiary Gravity Drainage (TGD) Market Segmentation by Method (Hot Fluid Injection Processes, In-Situ Combustion (ISC), Electric Heating Methods, Electromagnetic Method, Other Methods) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, and Country.

Visiongain’s lead analyst says: ‘The Global thermal EOR production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.The global thermal EOR production is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the first half period 2021-2026 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% in the other half period 2026-2031’.

Increasing Significance of the Recovery of Solar Thermal Oil (S-EOR):

Solar Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (S-EOR) is an innovative method used to produce steam and to extract oil from matured oil wells using CSP (concentrated solar energy technology). At high pressure and temperature, the steam generated is pumped into the reservoir wells for the extraction of oil. Increased oil recovery is accompanied by three common methods of steam injection: continuous steam injection, cyclical steam stimulation and steam gravity drive (CSS) (SAGD). The steam is traditionally generated by fired boilers of natural gas (NG) with the related emissions of greenhouse gases.

Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

  • What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines in thermal enhanced oil recovery?

  • In order to make new research and development funding, what value proposals should businesses target?

  • Which rules will enhance the supply chain network for stakeholders?

  • In which regions in certain segments the demand may mature in the near future?

  • What are some of the best cost optimization strategies with suppliers with which some well-trained players succeed?

  • What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

  • What regulations in government could challenge the status of key regional markets?

  • How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect chances in key fields of growth?

  • In different segments, what are the value-taking opportunities?

  • How are new players on the market going to prevent entry?

The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 - 2031 for leading national markets and rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering 20 leading producers in the field of global thermal enhanced oil recovery.

The aim of this report is to provide detailed market, technology and industry analyses to help readers quantify and qualify the market for thermal enhanced oil recovery technologies used in to generate extract oil. Special emphasis is given to ongoing research into improved efficiencies of thermal enhanced oil recovery. Important trends are identified and sales forecasts by technology categories and major country markets are provided through 2031; these are based on sales data and projections plus information on R&D trends and their likely effects on market potential on a country-by-country basis.

How the Thermal EOR Market report helps you?
In summary, our 700+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for CAPEX, OPEX, Production, Technology, End-Product, Method each forecasted at a global and country level- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

  • Revenue forecasts to 2031 for global and 10 key national markets - See forecasts for the Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 market in the US, Canada, China, Oman, Bahrain, Russia, Indonesia, Venezuela, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia among other prominent economies.

  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Market.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

  • Chevron Corporation (Chevron)

  • Suncor Energy Inc

  • BP plc

  • Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA)

  • ConocoPhillips

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Royal Dutch Shell

  • Total SE

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

  • Imperial Oil Limited

  • Cenovus Energy Inc

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation

  • China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

  • Kinder Morgan, Inc.

  • Halliburton Company

  • Equinor ASA

  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited

  • Ferus Pvt. Ltd

The Global Thermal EOR Market report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the industry.

