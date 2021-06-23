Theresa Plaisance with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Theresa Plaisance (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm, 06/22/2021
Theresa Plaisance (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm, 06/22/2021
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
Now that we know the order of the draft, we took a look at all 60 picks in the latest Rookie Wire Mock Draft.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
The Warriors are set to draft seventh and 14th in the NBA Draft next month. There is magic in those numbers.
Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in Texas on suspicion of marijuana possession. He was later released.
The G.O.A.T.’s six-pack is no joke.
Max Scherzer was the subject of some pestering gamesmanship on Tuesday night, and let the Phillies manager know his displeasure following the fifth inning.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
Five prospects the Warriors should consider with the second of their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
The Rockets finished second, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, who respectively jumped into the top four from the fifth and seventh spots in the lottery.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
The Tokyo Olympic men's golf qualifiers are set, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday.
Was it the Nappy Factor? Was it all those mysterious sessions with a bomb disposal expert? Or was it, as Jon Rahm suggested “the Covid karma” that helped him make his major breakthrough in such dramatic fashion at Torrey Pines? In truth, the 26-year-old’s character is as complex as his talent is stunning. And his first major victory required all three and more. “The stars aligned,” Rahm said. The upshot is that his country at last has a US Open trophy to add to all those green jackets and claret