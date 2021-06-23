Theresa Plaisance with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm

The Telegraph

Was it the Nappy Factor? Was it all those mysterious sessions with a bomb disposal expert? Or was it, as Jon Rahm suggested “the Covid karma” that helped him make his major breakthrough in such dramatic fashion at Torrey Pines? In truth, the 26-year-old’s character is as complex as his talent is stunning. And his first major victory required all three and more. “The stars aligned,” Rahm said. The upshot is that his country at last has a US Open trophy to add to all those green jackets and claret