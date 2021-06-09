Theresa Plaisance with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx

Associated Press

The Democratic Party's hopes of passing a massive overhaul of elections may have suffered a fatal blow when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin became the first member of the party to say he wouldn't support it, ensuring the bill, known as HR1, would not pass the Senate. Instead, Manchin prefers an update to the Voting Rights Act known as HR4, or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late congressman and civil rights leader. HR1 is an ambitious proposal that would transform every aspect of elections and campaigns across the country, including how they're financed.