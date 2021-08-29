Theresa Plaisance with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Theresa Plaisance (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/28/2021
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic says winning the US Open to finish a calendar-year Grand Slam would be the greatest feat of his career.
Ron Cephas Jones has some intel on two of NBC’s popular dramas this fall, This Is Us and Law and […] The post Ron Cephas Jones on new seasons of ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ appeared first on TheGrio.
This season, there's no riveting race for Rookie of the Year or college star balling out. Plus, broadcast problems, Liberty-Mercury drama and Sylvia Fowles for MVP.
Rajon Rondo was let go by the Grizzlies and is expected to re-join the Lakers after clearing waivers Monday, according to multiple reports.
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
This was all expected.
Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways following Nebraska's 30-22 loss at Illinois on Saturday. Scott Frost, Adrian Martinez, Ben Stille, Cam Jurgens, and pretty much every other Nebraska team leader that spoke after the loss all said the same thing. All of the progress the Huskers insisted they'd made over the offseason was nonexistent in Champaign.
UCLA looked great in a season-opening rout of Hawaii, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is already is on the hot seat after losing to Illinois.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love, who could've been of interest to the Los Angeles Lakers, wants no part of a contract buyout
Less of a time machine and more a timeless perspective, the 2021-22 Celtics could learn a bit from a young Larry Legend.
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.
One way or another, the Celtics need to shed a contract before opening night - but whose?
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
It's about as far-fetched an idea as we've seen that might conceivably work...but probably won't.
We wrap up our do-not-draft list with one of the most frustrating positions in fantasy, the tight ends.
It's special plays like this touchdown pass vs. Titans that showcase why people want to see Justin Fields sooner rather than later.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.