Theresa Plaisance with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Theresa Plaisance (Washington Mystics) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/17/2021
Theresa Plaisance (Washington Mystics) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/17/2021
Check out the top plays from the last day of the 2021 NBA Summer League.
On Wednesday, Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE) reported a second-quarter loss, confirming it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck by the end of September. Shares rose 4.7% in after-hours trading. Q2 Figures The second quarter resulted in a loss exceeding $108 million, or 61 cents a share, significantly greater than last year's loss of nearly $8 million, or 11 cents a share. It ended the quarter on June 30th with $366 million in cash and equivalents, guiding the
"I'd just like to say to all the [critics] out there, 'How the f*** do you like us now?'"
Football player will step away from Team USA
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
Detroit Tigers great Jack Morris apologized during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game for making an offensive comment when referencing Shohei Ohtani.
Steph Curry's efficiency blows every other sharpshooter out of the water.
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
Tim Tebow is taking another shot at the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His debut wasn't pretty.
Harry Higgs after the match: "I ran my big mouth and a Hall of Famer put me in my place."
A's manager Bob Melvin provided an update on pitcher Chris Bassitt who was struck in the face with a line drive.
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
The gluttonous amount of young talent proved the most striking part about being around Ohio State this week. There’s an unusual amount of early hyperbole for the 2021 Ohio State class.
Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown III capped off summer league with his best performance, and even impressed LeBron James in the process.
Boston used the Gordon Hayward trade exception to acquire Evan Fournier.
Josh Rosen will look to join his fifth NFL team in the last four years.
UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane reveals how much he made at UFC 265.
Luke Voit is heating up, but the Yankees and Aaron Boone have a decision to make with Anthony Rizzo returning soon.
The Steelers announced their first round of player cuts on Tuesday.
This cow wants in on the summer fun and decides to go for a swim in this pool. Too funny!