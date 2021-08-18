Theresa Plaisance with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces

Benzinga

On Wednesday, Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE) reported a second-quarter loss, confirming it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck by the end of September. Shares rose 4.7% in after-hours trading. Q2 Figures The second quarter resulted in a loss exceeding $108 million, or 61 cents a share, significantly greater than last year's loss of nearly $8 million, or 11 cents a share. It ended the quarter on June 30th with $366 million in cash and equivalents, guiding the