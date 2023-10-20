'There's something very smooth' - what is Sanchez's secret?

Karen Bardsley, BBC Sport columnist

Chelsea's spending spree has seen them bring a string of expensive superstars to Stamford Bridge, but their smartest signing might turn out to be a £25m goalkeeper who was out of favour at his previous club.

When Robert Sanchez arrived from Brighton in August, it wasn't immediately obvious to me why Chelsea would want him, or even whether he would play.

To understand the impact Sanchez has made since joining Chelsea, I think you have to start with his physical attributes. At 6ft 4.5in and 90kg he is definitely an imposing presence.

While he is big, he is also extremely agile. So, you have a combination of a powerful goalkeeper but also one with amazing reflexes.

He's always clever with his angles and his positioning for cut-backs or crosses from wide areas, but a lot of the time he is very central whether he is in or out of possession. I think that kind of helps him break down the goal in terms of what he can actually cover.

His anticipation is excellent too. He is very patient in his set position for the most part but, from what I've seen, he is very good at reading triggers from whoever is about to shoot.

In two of the games where he kept clean sheets, against Bournemouth and Brighton, there were lots of different examples of this; where he sees something and starts to lean one way very early, which means he gets down to the shot very quickly.

Something else I noticed in those situations was how Sanchez uses his defenders to make the shooting angles smaller for the attackers, which again lets him anticipate - or in this case it's more of a gamble - where the shot is going to go.

Whether he relies on them to cover the near post or the far post depends on how the attacker is approaching the ball.

In Chelsea's game against Bournemouth, one dangerous attack from the home side saw Sanchez use Axel Disasi to block off the near post as Dominic Solanke shaped to shoot.

It may seem simple when you see this happen, but it's actually a really under-valued skill, that can only come from having a good relationship with your defenders - something Sanchez has clearly established already.

