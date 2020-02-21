Russell Wilson responds in perfect way to claim his shoulder was photoshopped

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are having baby number three!

That much is clear. They announced the news on social media on January 30th.

See the announcements...

But, some people on social media are wondering... was Russell Wilson's photo announcing the news photoshopped?

After looking at this from many possible angles, I still can't decide.

The main point of confusion rests on Russell Wilson's shoulders... literally.

The main point of contention is the indent off Wilson's right shoulder.

If you've ever used Photoshop, it can be difficult to cut/crop out a person cleanly for the purposes of adding it to another layer or photo.

However, this could just be Apple's Portrait Mode messing up. Or, it could be how Wilson is holding the phone and contorting his body. Maybe Wilson's shoulder has been messed up to the point that that's the appearance. Or, maybe someone's hand was removed during the cut-out portion of the edit and wasn't replaced. But wouldn't we see that person in the reflection of Wilson's glasses? And there's the tree in Ciara's photo and the reflection of the tree in Wilson's

It could also be edited. But, why would it be?!

It's very likely 100% totally real and Apple's portrait mode is throwing things off.

You decide for yourself.

UPDATE: We have an answer from the man himself.

Hahaha y'all are hilarious...



No Photoshop here...

Just Football. A fun game I play.



😉🏈😎 pic.twitter.com/dSXncNDEor









— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 21, 2020

Looks like it wasn't photoshop or Apple's portrait mode. Just football.

