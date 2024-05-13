'There's not a big gap' between Rangers & Celtic - Clement

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists there is not a "big gap" between his side and Celtic, despite Saturday's 2-1 defeat which effectively ended the title race.

Clement has taken just one point from three league games against Celtic, and the Belgian admits results against their Glasgow rivals have to improve.

"If we are both fully fit, no," he said when asked if Rangers have to bridge a gap to Celtic. "You can also see that in the points. Even with two losses and a draw [against them] we’ve won one more point across the last six months.

"So no, there’s not a big gap. But we need to prove that on the pitch in the results against each other and in the other games also. We need to grab those moments, that’s part of top football."

Clement bemoaned the injuries Rangers have had to deal with this season, and says they cannot suffer the same situation if they are to make progress next season.

"Every team in the world, if they had nine players from the possible starting eleven who’re not available that is difficult.

"That is a major thing we need to change for next season so these things don’t happen. It’s the foundation of the house that we need to make strong."