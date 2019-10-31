'There's no trust there': Trent Williams respects Dan Snyder but has lost belief in Redskins

Trent Williams was sitting in the Redskins' locker room for the first time in months, but he wasn't wearing any Burgundy and Gold gear. That had to have been intentional.

During an almost 20-minute session with the media on Thursday - where he made his first on the record comments about his lengthy holdout and dispute with the team he's played for since 2010 - he was asked many questions, but one of the most important was one regarding whether he still trusted that team.

His response was just five words long. They were a powerful five words.

"No," he said. "There's no trust there."

It's understandable why.

According to the left tackle, he and the Redskins' medical staff first noticed the growth on his head - which would go on to become a cancerous and life-threatening tumor - six years ago, yet it wasn't taken seriously until it became almost deadly.

Williams told the crowd of reporters gathered around his locker that the surgery to remove the tumor came just weeks before it reached his skull.

"I almost lost my life," he explained.

Now, he's not upset with everyone. Throughout the back-and-forth, Williams mentioned Dan Snyder multiple times. The comments were all positive.

"I have a ton of respect for Dan and what he's done here," Williams said of the often-criticized owner.

He also lamented not being able to play for Jay Gruden, and how he feels partly to blame for Gruden losing his job. He "personally loved" his former head coach.

One name that didn't come out of the Pro Bowler's mouth, though, was Bruce Allen's. When one reporter asked if the relationship between Williams and Allen could ever be fixed, Williams simply responded, "Next question."

At another point, Williams was pressed to flat-out identify who he didn't trust within the Redskins, yet he declined. Instead, he wants people to draw their own conclusions.

Those conclusions will point to, of course, the medical staff and Allen.

For years, Williams fought through intense injuries to suit up for Washington, putting on his No. 71 jersey when most wouldn't even consider doing so, even in lost seasons. The mishandling of his cancer, however, has become the tipping point for him, and while he still cares for certain people tied to the organization, he sounded disillusioned about his future with it as a whole.

"I felt I did sacrifice a lot," Williams said. "I didn't do it for me, I did it for them. I just expected the same type of respect back."

