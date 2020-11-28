There's no one reason Michigan football is malfunctioning — but it starts with coaching

Free Press sports writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Penn State defeated Michigan football, 27-17, Saturday in Ann Arbor.

How did Michigan perform with Cade McNamara at quarterback?

A week after Cade McNamara galvanized Michigan’s offense during a 48-42 triple-overtime victory over Rutgers, there was optimism the Wolverines would play better with a new quarterback. But that quickly faded late in the first quarter when McNamara was wrestled to the turf by a pack of Penn State defenders as Michigan was on the cusp of scoring its first touchdown.

Shortly thereafter, McNamara left the field to have his right shoulder examined and missed the next two series. The offense promptly cratered under Joe Milton, and by the time McNamara reentered, the momentum had been lost.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

It’s tough to assess McNamara in the context of what transpired, but he didn’t perform at the same level he did against the Scarlet Knights. On Saturday, the scope of the Michigan's passing game narrowed, as the Wolverines were unable to attack downfield.

He averaged a dredful 3.6 yards per attempt, which offered evidence of that. More discouraging perhaps was his 48% completion percentage.

Would he have done better if he had not been injured? Who knows?

It’s clear, however, Michigan isn’t going to go anywhere with Milton behind center.

Is Michigan a well-coached football team?

The early images transmitted from Ann Arbor on Saturday captured Michigan’s defense missing tackles and being bulldozed at the line of scrimmage as Penn State raced to a touchdown on its opening possession.

They would provide the prologue for a miserable afternoon for the Wolverines, who struggled with fundamental execution while being derailed by questionable decision-making.

A muffed punt by Mike Sainristil near the end of the first half led to a field goal that gave Penn State a two-score advantage.

Before that, Michigan inexplicably sidelined Hassan Haskins after he gained 73 yards in the first quarter and the offense quickly shriveled in response.

The problems that surfaced weren’t anything new, however.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, left, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs celebrate a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Michigan has experienced these kinds of issues on offense, defense and special teams — botching the management of its own roster, suffering breakdowns due to poor technique and initiating in-game moves that make little sense.

It all adds up to a malfunctioning team that is not well-coached and finds itself in a struggle every week.

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton grabs a snap during the first half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Where are the playmakers?

In April, Michigan lost ten players to the NFL draft. In the summer, the Wolverines bid farewell to their top receiver, Nico Collins, and best cornerback, Ambry Thomas, when they opted out of the upcoming season.

Even before the defections of Thomas and Collins, only three Power Five teams were returning less production than Michigan.

But there was still talent to be found on a roster filled with blue-chip prospects.

Just ask the Wolverines’ coaches.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown called Dax Hill perhaps the best cover defender in the Big Ten. His counterpart on offense, Josh Gattis, told reporters tight end Erick All was a special talent. Both Brown and Gattis crowed about the slew of the great players they could deploy — relentless linebackers and dynamic, young receivers.

But after six weeks, where are all these playmakers? Is there an individual who can deliver a much-needed conversion in a critical situation? Is there one who can make a stop when it's absolutely necessary?

The answer appears to be a resounding "No."

There is not a single player Michigan has been able count on from one week to the next to make a difference. The uneven performance of its top starters has created a lot of uncertainty for the Wolverines, who have been victimized by their inconsistency.

