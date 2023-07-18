There's no one to blame, but just how long could Giants-Saquon Barkley contract standoff linger?

It’s no one’s fault. Really. It’s not. The Giants wanted to give Saquon Barkley a long-term contract extension. Barkley wanted to remain with the Giants long term. The two, after going right up to Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, just couldn’t make the numbers work.

Barkley, one of the game’s best running backs, wants to be paid as one of the game’s best players. The Giants, now run by a GM in Joe Schoen who realizes it’s not 1975 anymore, refused to break the bank for a running back because it’s just not smart spending.

The result: No deal.

The result of no deal: All are about to find out.

The next few months will be awfully interesting for both Barkley and the Giants. Specifically: Just how ticked off is this tailback, and how far is he willing to go to make his point? Barkley is not under contract right now because he hasn’t signed his $10.1 million franchise tag. That means the Giants, while owning his rights, can’t fine him for not showing up. Of course, this also means Barkley won’t get paid until he puts pen to paper.

There’s no downplaying $10.091 million, but it’s not like forgoing that compensation will be a huge hit for Barkley. He’s made $38.6 million in on-field earnings. This doesn’t include off-field endorsements. This really comes down to just how committed he is to making his point.

It seems a foregone conclusion that Barkley will not show up for the start of Giants training camp. How far he remains away from the game is the real question. He’s a leader in the Giants locker room. He continually puts his teammates and the betterment of them ahead of his own. You get the sense the 26-year-old is looking at a picture bigger than just East Rutherford, though.



He’s not happy with the state of the running back market. This is his chance to change that.

Schoen is not in the minority — 31 other teams have decided it’s not smart spending to spend big on a running back. There’s myriad reasons for that. Shelf life is one, sure. Durability. The fact an average back can look great behind a good offensive line, but not the reverse. Backs just do not impact the game as much as other positions on offense, so teams don’t believe they should be compensated as such.

Miles Sanders, David Montgomery, Jamaal Williams and Samaje Perine were the top three un-tagged running backs in free agency this year. Sanders signed with the Panthers for $25 million over four years. Montgomery with the Lions on $18 million over three. Williams with the Saints for $12 million over three. Perine got just $7.5 million over two from the Broncos.

All four players are under 28. Sanders and Montgomery under 26. Dalvin Cook, a 27-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler coming off a 1,159 yard, six-touchdown season was released by the Vikings last month and remains unsigned.

Barkley is a far superior player to all those aforementioned, but if Sanders, Montgomery, Williams and Perine signed for pennies on the dollar, and Cook can’t get the double-digit annual value he’s looking for, what reason is there for the Giants to pony up top-tier cash?

There isn’t one. So they didn’t.

Barkley wants to change that, but his only play is to continue to stay away. How long is the question. All of training camp? That would be extreme, but showing up to then play in the regular season doesn’t really make a huge statement. A chunk of the regular season? That would certainly make his message clear. The entire regular season? That hasn’t been done since Le’Veon Bell, who returned and resembled nothing of the player he used to be.

The Barkley - Giants talks have been largely civil to this point. It would have been easy for sides to throw mud. That hasn’t happened.

You get the sense that’s about to change.