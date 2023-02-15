There’s no love lost between Juju Smith-Schuster and AJ Brown in Twitter feud I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their offensive and defensive coordinators on Tuesday as Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon were named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will not be elevated to head coach in yet another offseason cycle, despite leading Kansas City to two Super Bowl wins in the last four years… and Yahoo’s Shalise Manza Young has a theory about why

Plus: Chiefs receiver Juju Smith-Schuster decided to be a sore winner on Valentine’s Day by trolling Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Twitter… and Philly’s receiver AJ Brown punched back!