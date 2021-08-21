There's no doubt Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has an NFL-ready arm

Arm strength is not the most important attribute an NFL quarterback can have. But it sure can help to have a cannon.

We don't know yet if New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson can play. He has looked fine against the two preseason vanilla defenses he has faced. He was good at BYU. But we'll have to wait for the regular season to see what the No. 2 overall pick is made of.

What we do know already, with no debate, is he already has one of the better arms in the NFL.

Zach Wilson looks good so far for Jets

Wilson's arm strength was a huge reason for the Jets' first 10 points in Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

On the first drive of the game, Wilson threw a perfect strike to Corey Davis for a third-and-8 conversion.

That drive ended in a field goal.

Later in the first quarter, Wilson saw Davis open and got him the ball downfield for a long gain. The velocity on the throw allowed for Davis to catch it before any defensive back could react and break it up.

Wilson has touch too, as he showed on a touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft to end that drive and give New York a 10-7 lead.

The second overall pick showed a little bit of everything. Late in the first half he hit Kroft in stride on a short pass and Kroft brought it into the end zone for the pair's second touchdown connection.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had another solid outing against the Packers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Wilson will start Week 1

Funny enough, Wilson is practically the only rookie quarterback set in a starting job. Presumably Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer will stop playing games and name Trevor Lawrence his starter, but it hasn't happened yet.

The Jets aren't wasting time on dumb games like that. Wilson has been their starter since they drafted him, and nothing he has done should make the Jets believe that was the wrong decision. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards in his preseason debut last week. He was 9-of-11 for 128 yards before the Jets switched quarterbacks for the final minute of the first half.

We know Wilson will be starting Week 1, barring injury. It seems like he might do pretty well for himself, too.

