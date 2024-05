Leeds United are feeling some pain. If the play-offs are 'the best way to get promoted' for many, defeat in the final is perhaps 'the worst way' to end your season.

Through the pain, is there more manager Daniel Farke could have done in the club's promotion push?

The team on Don't Go To Bed Just Yet are upbeat on the manager, stating he done "very well" and is "not a bluffer".

Listen to Don't Go To Bed Just Yet here