There's a new No. 1 in our SEC football power rankings — and it's not Brian Kelly's accent

The SEC ran the Saturday slate in Week 1 of the college football season, only to have LSU fall to Florida State in a Sunday night thriller. Most of these SEC wins were of the blowout variety, but based on strength of victory, we can reshape things a bit.

1. Georgia

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Samford

What to know: The Bulldogs completely dismantled the No. 12-ranked team in the country. But sure, put 12 teams in the playoffs.

2. Alabama

Last week: 1

This week: at Texas

What to know: Utah is known as the Beehive State, but after a 55-0 loss, Utah State left Tuscaloosa having encountered one far from home. Ouch.

3. Texas A&M

Texas A&M wide receiver Yulkeith Brown catches a touchdown against Sam Houston State.

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Appalachian State

What to know: Jimbo Fisher has his sandbag for this week after App State took North Carolina to the wire. But unlike UNC, Texas A&M isn't traveling to Boone, N.C., so that Smoky Mountain magic will have to travel.

4. Florida

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Kentucky

What to know: The SEC spread pick of the week from yours truly was Utah -2.5 against the Fighting Napiers. Thanks, Billy. I'm off and running.

5. Arkansas

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) and Luke Jones (70) after rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 6

This week: vs. South Carolina

What to know: With help from a jump pass for a goal-line touchdown against Cincinnati, Arkansas jumps over Tennessee for the time being.

6. Kentucky

Last week: 4

This week: at Florida

What to know: Four years ago, Mark Stoops took Kentucky to the Swamp and spoiled Dan Mullen's first SEC game as the Gators' coach. He'll come back Saturday with a fine chance to do Billy Napier the same way.

7. Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) jumps into the end zone during the Tennessee vs Ball State football game in Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Last week: 5

This week: at Pitt

What to know: It's the Johnny Majors Bowl this week for the Volunteers. Majors sandwiched two coaching stints at Pitt around a 16-year stretch at UT — a sandwich Phil Fulmer cut in half.

8. Ole Miss

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Central Arkansas

What to know: Jaxson Dart started at quarterback against Troy. Luke Altmyer will start against Central Arkansas. And in all likelihood, we still won't know which will win the job.

9. Mississippi State

Last week: 9

This week: at Arizona

What to know: In the upset of the week, Mike Leach said nothing funny, outlandish or even remotely interesting following an opening win over Memphis. This won't stand.

10. Auburn

Last week: 12

This week: vs. San Jose State

What to know: The Bryan Harsin watch doesn't really begin until Week 3. Of course, Allen Greene thought he'd last at least that long, too.

11. LSU

LSU head coach Brian Kelly looks towards the ground in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Southern

What to know: Brian Kelly still can't talk Cajun. But after the way the Tigers dropped one to FSU, he'll now get to listen to a lot more of it.

12. South Carolina

Last week: 11

This week: at Arkansas

What to know: How did Georgia State outgain South Carolina 311-306, intercept Spencer Rattler twice, and still lose by 21? Special teams, and Sir Big Spur getting his name back.

13. Missouri

Last week: 13

This week: at Kansas State

What to know: Nothing says "11 a.m. kickoff on the Deuce" quite like a Missouri-Kansas State game.

14. Vanderbilt

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Wake Forest

What to know: Commodores QB Mike Wright is every bit the electrifying athlete Hawaii and Elon have made him look like. He'll be a handful for anyone. Vanderbilt won't.

